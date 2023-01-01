Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve muffins

Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill

701 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Dulce de Leche Babka Muffin$4.50
Incredible combo of Banana and Dulce de Leche flavors wrapped up in our classic Babka dough and drizzled with a Banana glaze.
Strawberry Babka Muffin$4.50
Delicious Strawberry Jam wrapped in our classic Babka Dough. Topped with Strawberry Crunch*.
*not vegetarian
Chocolate Babka Muffin$4.50
Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Paleo Muffin-$4.50
Apple Pecan Muffin-$4.65
PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

The Roost- - Shelter

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Walnut Muffin$4.00
Pumpkin Strudel Muffin$4.00
