Muffins in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve muffins
More about Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill
Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill
701 8th St SE, Washington
|Banana Dulce de Leche Babka Muffin
|$4.50
Incredible combo of Banana and Dulce de Leche flavors wrapped up in our classic Babka dough and drizzled with a Banana glaze.
|Strawberry Babka Muffin
|$4.50
Delicious Strawberry Jam wrapped in our classic Babka Dough. Topped with Strawberry Crunch*.
*not vegetarian
|Chocolate Babka Muffin
|$4.50
Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Banana Paleo Muffin-
|$4.50
|Apple Pecan Muffin-
|$4.65