Pies in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Pie with Salad$13.99
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served with a side salad
Cold Spinach Pie$9.99
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served Chilled
Spinach Pie No salad$9.99
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle.
The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reese's Pie$7.00
George's Coney Island image

HOT DOGS

George's Coney Island

158 Southbridge St, Worcester

Avg 4.9 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pie - Table Talk$1.50
Apple Pie - Table Talk$1.50
Chocolate Eclair Pie - Table Talk$1.50
SmokeStack Urban Barbeque image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SmokeStack Urban Barbeque

139 Green St, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buttermilk Pie$6.99
Olo Pizza image

 

Olo Pizza

40A Millbrook St, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pie$18.00
Shredded mozzarella, shaved celery, buffalo sauce, and buttermilk ranch
Meatball Ricotta Pie$20.00
With fresh and shredded mozzarella, basil, and chili flake
Sausage Pesto Pie$18.00
Local sausage, fresh mozzarella, sweet pickled peppers, parmesan, and balsamic
