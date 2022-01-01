Pies in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve pies
More about Ciao Bella
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
|Spinach Pie with Salad
|$13.99
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served with a side salad
|Cold Spinach Pie
|$9.99
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served Chilled
|Spinach Pie No salad
|$9.99
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle.
More about George's Coney Island
HOT DOGS
George's Coney Island
158 Southbridge St, Worcester
|Blueberry Pie - Table Talk
|$1.50
|Apple Pie - Table Talk
|$1.50
|Chocolate Eclair Pie - Table Talk
|$1.50
More about SmokeStack Urban Barbeque
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SmokeStack Urban Barbeque
139 Green St, Worcester
|Buttermilk Pie
|$6.99
More about Olo Pizza
Olo Pizza
40A Millbrook St, Worcester
|Buffalo Chicken Pie
|$18.00
Shredded mozzarella, shaved celery, buffalo sauce, and buttermilk ranch
|Meatball Ricotta Pie
|$20.00
With fresh and shredded mozzarella, basil, and chili flake
|Sausage Pesto Pie
|$18.00
Local sausage, fresh mozzarella, sweet pickled peppers, parmesan, and balsamic