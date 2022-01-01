Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.49
More about Juliano's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse$8.00
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate mousse cake$8.00
Layers of chocolate cake and milk chocolate mousse, with
chocolate shavings, served with whipped cream
More about Ramparts
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$6.95
(GF) Decadent Mousse, made with Rich Belgian Chocolate.
More about RT'S RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fajitas

Carne Asada

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mixed Green Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mango Smoothies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston