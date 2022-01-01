Avocado toast in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve avocado toast
InGrano Bistro • Bakery
302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis
|Tamago-Avocado Toast
|$15.00
Tamago-Yaki Omelet, Spicy Aioli, Avocado Salad, Soy Drizzle, Sourdough Toast
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Wheat toast topped with housemade vegetable cream cheese spread, avocado mash, herb marinated cherry tomatoes and everything but the bagel seasoning topped with two eggs cooked to order and served with a side of hash browns
FRENCH FRIES
Eastport Kitchen
923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$8.75
Multigrain toast topped with avocado, pickled onions, fried egg, chili pepper