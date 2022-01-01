Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve avocado toast

Consumer pic

 

InGrano Bistro • Bakery

302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamago-Avocado Toast$15.00
Tamago-Yaki Omelet, Spicy Aioli, Avocado Salad, Soy Drizzle, Sourdough Toast
More about InGrano Bistro • Bakery
Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$13.00
Wheat toast topped with housemade vegetable cream cheese spread, avocado mash, herb marinated cherry tomatoes and everything but the bagel seasoning topped with two eggs cooked to order and served with a side of hash browns
More about Main & Market
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$8.75
Multigrain toast topped with avocado, pickled onions, fried egg, chili pepper
More about Eastport Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Avocado Toast$10.00
tomato, sea salt & fresh pepper, on multigrain
Avocado Toast WITH 2 EGGS$12.50
Multigrain Toast with Fresh Avocado and Tomato with 2 Eggs your way
More about Light House Bistro

