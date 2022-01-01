South End breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in South End
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
|The Caprese
|$9.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic aioli on ciabatta. Option to add prosciutto!
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
|The Turkey
|$11.50
Whole grain mustard, bacon, turkey, havarti, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on ciabatta.
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
More about Blunch
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Popular items
|The Bird on fire
|$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
|The Big Papi
|$9.25
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
More about South End Buttery
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
|Buttery Biscuit Sandwich
|$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, aged cheddar, bacon or roasted tomato
|Coffee
|$2.85
the deep, satisfying flavors and aromas of Equator Coffee's award-winning roasts
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg