Chicken soup in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve chicken soup

Dolma

5 Kendall Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Orzo Soup$8.45
it is an illness fighter with fresh lemon and flavorful take on the classic chicken orzo soup and creamy sauce
(6 people) Chicken Orzo Soup$45.00
More about Dolma
WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Brookline

1309 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Farm Raised Chicken Noodle Soup$13.00
Shredded chicken, goji berries, soft egg, baby bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, chicken broth
Guilt-Free Chicken Soup$8.00
Shredded chicken, greens, goji berries, scallions, tomato, chicken broth
More about Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Chicken & Pea Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Chicken & Kale Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken, White Bean, & Squash Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
GF Chicken & Pea Soup
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

