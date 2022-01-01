Chicken soup in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve chicken soup
Dolma
5 Kendall Street, Brookline
|Chicken Orzo Soup
|$8.45
it is an illness fighter with fresh lemon and flavorful take on the classic chicken orzo soup and creamy sauce
|(6 people) Chicken Orzo Soup
|$45.00
WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
1309 Beacon St, Brookline
|Farm Raised Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Shredded chicken, goji berries, soft egg, baby bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, chicken broth
|Guilt-Free Chicken Soup
|$8.00
Shredded chicken, greens, goji berries, scallions, tomato, chicken broth
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
|Chicken & Pea Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
|Chicken & Kale Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg