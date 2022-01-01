Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Brookline

Go
Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Layer Cake Slice$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
Slice Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.75
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Village Pizza House image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Pizza House

312 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 3.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.99
More about Village Pizza House
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookline

Nachos

Quiche

Tarts

Waffles

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Dumplings

Sticky Rice

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brookline to explore

Coolidge Corner

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Brookline Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Brookline to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1318 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston