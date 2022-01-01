Chocolate cake in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Chocolate Layer Cake Slice
|$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
|6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)
|$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
|Slice Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.75
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Village Pizza House
312 Washington St, Brookline
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99