Pies in Brookline

Punch Bowl Brookline
700 Brookline Avenue, Brookline
|Mushroom Pot Pie
|$25.00
Local Mushrooms, Stewed Rutabaga, Pearl Onions, Carrots,
Winter Greens, Puff Pastry
Hamilton
1366 Beacon St,, Brookline
|Cottage Pie
|$20.00
Our Hamilton Guinness Beef Stew, topped with mashed potatoes, butter glazed and browned to perfection
The Brookline Pizza SPA
75 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Half Moon Pie
|$3.50
|Half moon pies (ea)
|$3.50
|Whoopie pies (ea)
|$3.75
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Chicken Paprikash Pot Pie (frozen, reheat at home)
|$16.00
A delicious pot pie filled with chicken, paprika, onions, peppers, garlic, butter, flour, vodka, herbs, & spices! Bake at home!
|Salted Honey Roasted Rhubarb Pie
|$6.75