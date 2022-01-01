Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve pies

Punch Bowl Brookline image

 

Punch Bowl Brookline

700 Brookline Avenue, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Pot Pie$25.00
Local Mushrooms, Stewed Rutabaga, Pearl Onions, Carrots,
Winter Greens, Puff Pastry
More about Punch Bowl Brookline
Hamilton image

 

Hamilton

1366 Beacon St,, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cottage Pie$20.00
Our Hamilton Guinness Beef Stew, topped with mashed potatoes, butter glazed and browned to perfection
More about Hamilton
The Brookline Pizza SPA image

 

The Brookline Pizza SPA

75 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Moon Pie$3.50
Half moon pies (ea)$3.50
Whoopie pies (ea)$3.75
More about The Brookline Pizza SPA
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Paprikash Pot Pie (frozen, reheat at home)$16.00
A delicious pot pie filled with chicken, paprika, onions, peppers, garlic, butter, flour, vodka, herbs, & spices! Bake at home!
Salted Honey Roasted Rhubarb Pie$6.75
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Village Pizza House image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Pizza House

312 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 3.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Pie$5.99
More about Village Pizza House

