Cuban sandwiches in Brooklyn

Get ready to experience our mouthwatering rendition of the beloved Sandwich Cubano / Cuban Sandwich. Our version showcases a harmonious blend of flavors that will transport you to culinary bliss. Succulent slow-roast pork, savory ham, Swiss cheese, sliced thin pickles, and mustard come together in this tantalizing creation, topped off with a delightful crunch of potato sticks. All of this goodness is pressed to perfection on authentic Puerto Rican Pan De Agua bread.

