Cuban sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Yayos

36 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich$10.00
More about Yayos
Kiosko 787 - Puerto Rican Take-Out

488 Carroll Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EL PRIMO CUBANO / CUBAN SANDWICH$15.95
Get ready to experience our mouthwatering rendition of the beloved Sandwich Cubano / Cuban Sandwich. Our version showcases a harmonious blend of flavors that will transport you to culinary bliss. Succulent slow-roast pork, savory ham, Swiss cheese, sliced thin pickles, and mustard come together in this tantalizing creation, topped off with a delightful crunch of potato sticks. All of this goodness is pressed to perfection on authentic Puerto Rican Pan De Agua bread.
More about Kiosko 787 - Puerto Rican Take-Out

