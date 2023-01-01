Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve patty melts

Bonnie's Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$16.00
Hamburger | American Cheese | Caramalized Onions | Grilled Rye Bread
More about Bonnie's Grill
Consumer pic

 

Mike’s Royal Diner

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt Special$12.95
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
Item pic

 

Home Frite - Bedford Ave.

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$7.50
Beef Patty cooked to temp with onions, American cheese, green onions, and buttermilk ranch on a grilled inside out brioche bun.
More about Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$19.00
More about Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave

