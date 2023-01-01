Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve leche cake

Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Classic tres leches gets a tropical twist with the addition of coconut milk and a hint of rum. This tender cake is topped with dulce de leche whipped cream and will melt in your mouth
More about Nora Thai
Consumer pic

 

Miti Miti Brooklyn

138 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$10.00
Slice of creamy heaven layered cake, almond extract. Vegetarian. Nuts.
More about Miti Miti Brooklyn
Item pic

TACOS

Alta Calidad

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Carrot Tres Leches Cake. Shredded Halva. Allergies - sesame
More about Alta Calidad
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Dulce De Leche Cake$6.95
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Item pic

TACOS

Tiny"s Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$10.00
Marscapone , evaporated, condensed and heavy cream milks. Topped with berries
More about Tiny"s Cantina
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg image

PASTRY

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg - 263 Bedford Ave

263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
7" Tres Leches Cake$43.00
More about Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg - 263 Bedford Ave
Consumer pic

 

Bogota Latin Bistro

141 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$10.00
More about Bogota Latin Bistro

