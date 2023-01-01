Leche cake in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve leche cake
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Coconut Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
Classic tres leches gets a tropical twist with the addition of coconut milk and a hint of rum. This tender cake is topped with dulce de leche whipped cream and will melt in your mouth
Miti Miti Brooklyn
138 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Tres Leches Cake
|$10.00
Slice of creamy heaven layered cake, almond extract. Vegetarian. Nuts.
TACOS
Alta Calidad
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Carrot Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
Carrot Tres Leches Cake. Shredded Halva. Allergies - sesame
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Chocolate Dulce De Leche Cake
|$6.95
TACOS
Tiny"s Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tres Leches Cake
|$10.00
Marscapone , evaporated, condensed and heavy cream milks. Topped with berries
PASTRY
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg - 263 Bedford Ave
263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|7" Tres Leches Cake
|$43.00