Steak bowls in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve steak bowls
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Domo Taco
733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Teriyaki Steak Bowl
|$9.18
Sliced ribeye marinated in soy sauce and mirin. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema.
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Toasty
|$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.