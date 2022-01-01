Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Saraghina Bakery image

 

Saraghina Bakery

433 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Brew$4.50
Plain Micca
Drip Coffee
More about Saraghina Bakery
Cafe28 @ Tower18 image

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Iced Coffee$3.50
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.
Jammy Egg Toast$8.75
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes
Create Your Own Salad$12.50
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Ebb & Flow Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ebb & Flow Bakery

159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Orange Juice$3.50
100% orange juice
Wings$16.00
free range chicken wings, with ranch, celery & carrot. Tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce.
Soda$1.50
choose from Coke, Diet Coke, La Croix Tangerine, Ginger Ale or 7-up available in cans.
More about Ebb & Flow Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Milk Crate

1278 49th St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO OPEN TOAST$14.00
Toasted MultiGrain Sourdough + Dressed Avocado Mash + Purple Onions + Tomato + Feta + Sunny Side On Top
Milk Crate Breakfast$15.00
3 egg omelet + Avocado + Salad + Multigrain Sourdough Bread Buttered & Toasted
THE SANDWICH$8.50
Omelet w Mozzarella + Buttered + Tomato on French Baguette. Salt & Pepper
More about Milk Crate
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Maman Greenpoint

80 Kent Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman Greenpoint
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Maman

154 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman
Patis Crown Heights image

 

Patis Crown Heights

399 troy ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant$4.30
More about Patis Crown Heights

