Steamed broccoli in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve steamed broccoli
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Munch Poppers
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
|Dirty Fries
|$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
|Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Satay
|$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
|Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
Deli 52
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Deli Crunch Sandwich
|$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
|Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich
|$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
|Beef N' Cubed Fries
|$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef