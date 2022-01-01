Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed broccoli in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve steamed broccoli

Munch Street Food image

SANDWICHES

Munch Street Food

1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Munch Poppers$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
Dirty Fries$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
Crunchy Chicken Fingers$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
More about Munch Street Food
Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Satay$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
Red Curry$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
More about Nora Thai
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Deli 52 image

 

Deli 52

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deli Crunch Sandwich$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
Beef N' Cubed Fries$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
More about Deli 52

