Thai fried rice in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Item pic

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Style Fried Rice$15.00
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime. (Vegetarian)
(L) Thai Style Fried Rice$11.00
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime.
More about Little Tiffin
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Herbs Fried Rice (Spicy)$15.00
Choice of Meat, Egg, Ginger, Basil, Scallion & Chili Paste
Nora Thai Fried Rice$15.00
Choice of Meat, Egg, Tomato, Onion & Scallion
More about Nora Thai
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Thai Fried Rice$11.95
Chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, tomato and egg mixed with rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
Chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, tomato and egg mixed with rice.
More about One More Charm Thai
Item pic

 

Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St

128 Montague St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice (V)$16.00
Vegetarian ,Jasmine rice wok tossed with farm fresh egg, dark soy sauce, sea salt, fresh grind
pepper, farm tomato and seasonal vegetable.
More about Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
Consumer pic

 

Killer Thai

207 Starr Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Scallions & Egg
More about Killer Thai

