Thai fried rice in Brooklyn

Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$15.00
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime. (Vegetarian)
|(L) Thai Style Fried Rice
|$11.00
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime.
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Thai Herbs Fried Rice (Spicy)
|$15.00
Choice of Meat, Egg, Ginger, Basil, Scallion & Chili Paste
|Nora Thai Fried Rice
|$15.00
Choice of Meat, Egg, Tomato, Onion & Scallion
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Lunch Thai Fried Rice
|$11.95
Chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, tomato and egg mixed with rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.00
Chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, tomato and egg mixed with rice.
Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
128 Montague St, Brooklyn
|Thai Fried Rice (V)
|$16.00
Vegetarian ,Jasmine rice wok tossed with farm fresh egg, dark soy sauce, sea salt, fresh grind
pepper, farm tomato and seasonal vegetable.