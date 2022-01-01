Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & (2) Meatballs$16.99
Served with garlic bread.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.50
House Made Tomato Sauce, Meatballs. Fresh Baked Bread.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.29
Spaghetti tossed with homemade sauce, two large Sophie's meatballs.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Spaghetti & Meatballs Parmigiana image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs Parmigiana$17.99
Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$10.49
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.99
Everyone's favorite served with our famous red sauce & homemade meatballs.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs Ala Carte$8.49
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Spaghetti & Hand-Made Meatballs image

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Hand-Made Meatballs$17.00
four house-made beef & pork meatballs on top of spaghetti with our traditional red sauce and parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.29
Spaghetti tossed with homemade sauce, two large Sophie's meatballs.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

