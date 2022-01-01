Spaghetti and meatballs in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Spaghetti & (2) Meatballs
|$16.99
Served with garlic bread.
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$10.50
House Made Tomato Sauce, Meatballs. Fresh Baked Bread.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.29
Spaghetti tossed with homemade sauce, two large Sophie's meatballs.
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Spaghetti & Meatballs Parmigiana
|$17.99
Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$10.49
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.99
Everyone's favorite served with our famous red sauce & homemade meatballs.
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Spaghetti & Meatballs Ala Carte
|$8.49
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
|Spaghetti & Hand-Made Meatballs
|$17.00
four house-made beef & pork meatballs on top of spaghetti with our traditional red sauce and parmesan cheese. Nut Free.