Rice soup in Buffalo

May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Chicken Rice Soup
|$7.50
Steamed white rice and chicken in house-made chicken broth
SALADS • CHICKEN
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Avocado Toast & Soup (Chicken Rice)
|$10.95
Avocado Toast with 16 oz. of Chicken Rice Soup
|Chicken Rice Soup
|$4.95
16 oz. of chicken rice soup
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|CHICKEN & RICE SOUP
|$3.24