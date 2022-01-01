Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve rice soup

May Jen Restaurant image

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Rice Soup$7.50
Steamed white rice and chicken in house-made chicken broth
More about May Jen Restaurant
Newbury Salads image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast & Soup (Chicken Rice)$10.95
Avocado Toast with 16 oz. of Chicken Rice Soup
Chicken Rice Soup$4.95
16 oz. of chicken rice soup
More about Newbury Salads
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN & RICE SOUP$3.24
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
Chicken Soup (Noodles or Rice) image

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Soup (Noodles or Rice)
classic chicken soup, made from scratch, & served with our grilled sourdough
More about Mojo Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Veggie Tacos

Thai Fried Rice

Brownie Sundaes

Wonton Soup

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Ravioli

Souvlaki

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston