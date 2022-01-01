Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve kebabs

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Kafta Kebab Roll Up$11.50
Mixed of Lean Beef, Parsley, Onion, Mediterranean Spices, Rolled with Humus, lettuce, Tomato Pickles & Onion
More about Dimi's Place
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Oleana image

FRENCH FRIES

Oleana

134 Hampshire St, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (7473 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iskender Kebab$28.00
House made Turkish Style Bread served with shaved lamb, tomato brown butter, yogurt, grilled cousa squash, tomatoes, and arugula. Nut Free.
More about Oleana
Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Catering
Banner pic

 

The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue

2366 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kebab$15.00
Delicious marinated chicken breast on a skewer with green pepper and onions, cooked on charcoal.
Beef Kebab$18.00
Delicous marinated beef on a skewer with green pepper and onions, cooked on charcoal.
Lamb Shish Kebab$18.00
Delicous marinated lamb on a skewer with green pepper and onions, cooked on charcoal.
More about The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

