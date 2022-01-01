Kebabs in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Dimi's Place
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Kafta Kebab Roll Up
|$11.50
Mixed of Lean Beef, Parsley, Onion, Mediterranean Spices, Rolled with Humus, lettuce, Tomato Pickles & Onion
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|GF Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Oleana
FRENCH FRIES
Oleana
134 Hampshire St, Cambridge
|Iskender Kebab
|$28.00
House made Turkish Style Bread served with shaved lamb, tomato brown butter, yogurt, grilled cousa squash, tomatoes, and arugula. Nut Free.
More about Tatte Catering
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue
The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue
2366 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Chicken Kebab
|$15.00
Delicious marinated chicken breast on a skewer with green pepper and onions, cooked on charcoal.
|Beef Kebab
|$18.00
Delicous marinated beef on a skewer with green pepper and onions, cooked on charcoal.
|Lamb Shish Kebab
|$18.00
Delicous marinated lamb on a skewer with green pepper and onions, cooked on charcoal.