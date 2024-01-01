Teriyaki salmon in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Cranberry-Teriyaki Salmon
|$30.00
Genki Ya - Cambridge
231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge
|Salmon Teriyaki with Rice
|$26.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
Cafe Sushi
1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Salmon Teriyaki Bento
|$24.00
teriyaki salmon with steamed rice, 2pc shrimp shumai, seaweed salad & 6pc cucumber-avocado roll