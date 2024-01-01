Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cranberry-Teriyaki Salmon$30.00
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Item pic

 

Genki Ya - Cambridge

231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki with Rice$26.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
More about Genki Ya - Cambridge
Item pic

SUSHI

Cafe Sushi

1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki Bento$24.00
teriyaki salmon with steamed rice, 2pc shrimp shumai, seaweed salad & 6pc cucumber-avocado roll
More about Cafe Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki$25.95
Marinated then grilled, topped with delicous
teriyaki sauce, served with mixed vegetables
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

