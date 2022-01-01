Shrimp quesadillas in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
FRENCH FRIES
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$19.00
Stuffed with grilled shrimp and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and sliced avocado.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Santos Shrimp Quesadilla
|$16.00
Melted jack cheese, ancho chile spread, corn & black bean salsa and chipotle crema.