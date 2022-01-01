Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Kickin' Chicken
FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$19.00
Stuffed with grilled shrimp and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and sliced avocado.
More about La Nortena
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santos Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
Melted jack cheese, ancho chile spread, corn & black bean salsa and chipotle crema.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

