German chocolate cake in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve german chocolate cake

Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby's Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$6.00
More about Gabby's Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fifty West Burger Bar

7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Grease the Gears German Chocolate Cake Stout 4-Pack$14.99
Satisfy your sweet tooth with our newest Imperial Pastry Stout inspired by the flavors of German chocolate cake. We've added a heavy-handed amount of cocoa nibs and husks provided by Maverick Chocolate Company, as well as plenty of toasted coconut flake, to create a deliciously layered beer with rich chocolate and coconut flavors without. This stout is a tribute to Cincinnati, Ohio's strong German heritage and our love of beer.
More about Fifty West Burger Bar

