German chocolate cake in Cincinnati

Satisfy your sweet tooth with our newest Imperial Pastry Stout inspired by the flavors of German chocolate cake. We've added a heavy-handed amount of cocoa nibs and husks provided by Maverick Chocolate Company, as well as plenty of toasted coconut flake, to create a deliciously layered beer with rich chocolate and coconut flavors without. This stout is a tribute to Cincinnati, Ohio's strong German heritage and our love of beer.

