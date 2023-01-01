German chocolate cake in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve german chocolate cake
More about Fifty West Burger Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fifty West Burger Bar
7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI
|Grease the Gears German Chocolate Cake Stout 4-Pack
|$14.99
Satisfy your sweet tooth with our newest Imperial Pastry Stout inspired by the flavors of German chocolate cake. We've added a heavy-handed amount of cocoa nibs and husks provided by Maverick Chocolate Company, as well as plenty of toasted coconut flake, to create a deliciously layered beer with rich chocolate and coconut flavors without. This stout is a tribute to Cincinnati, Ohio's strong German heritage and our love of beer.