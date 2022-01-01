Italian wedding soup in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants that serve italian wedding soup

Pizzazz on the Circle image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP$5.75
House made - by the bowl
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quart Italian Wedding Soup$11.00
Traditional Italian wedding soup that we make fresh daily. Rumor has it that it will be the best you'll ever have!!!!!!!!
Just twice as much as the bowl.
Bowl Italian Wedding Soup$6.25
Traditional Italian wedding soup that we make fresh daily. Rumor has it that it will be the best you'll ever have!!!!!!!!
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Savour Coffee & Creations image

 

Savour Coffee & Creations

127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup of the Day- Italian Wedding$6.00
More about Savour Coffee & Creations

