Italian wedding soup in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve italian wedding soup
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP
|$5.75
House made - by the bowl
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Quart Italian Wedding Soup
|$11.00
Traditional Italian wedding soup that we make fresh daily. Rumor has it that it will be the best you'll ever have!!!!!!!!
Just twice as much as the bowl.
|Bowl Italian Wedding Soup
|$6.25
Traditional Italian wedding soup that we make fresh daily. Rumor has it that it will be the best you'll ever have!!!!!!!!