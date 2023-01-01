Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto paninis in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve pesto paninis

Luna Bakery - Downtown - 1468 W 9th St

1468 W 9th St, Cleveland

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Pesto Chicken Panini$7.50
Half of a pesto chicken panini includes house roasted chicken, provolone cheese, spinach, basil pesto, tomato, all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside a soup or side salad of your choice!
Pesto Chicken Panini$13.50
A pesto chicken panini includes house roasted chicken, provolone cheese, spinach, basil pesto, tomato, all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe - Cleveland

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Panini$13.50
A pesto chicken panini includes house roasted chicken, provolone cheese, spinach, basil pesto, tomato, all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
