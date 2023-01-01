Pesto paninis in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve pesto paninis
Luna Bakery - Downtown - 1468 W 9th St
1468 W 9th St, Cleveland
|Half Pesto Chicken Panini
|$7.50
Half of a pesto chicken panini includes house roasted chicken, provolone cheese, spinach, basil pesto, tomato, all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside a soup or side salad of your choice!
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$13.50
A pesto chicken panini includes house roasted chicken, provolone cheese, spinach, basil pesto, tomato, all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
Luna Bakery & Cafe - Cleveland
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
