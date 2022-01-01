Home fries in Cleveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
Takeout
Home Fries$2.99
HOMEFRIES
homade and prepared in house
More about Gyro George
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Home Fries$3.99
More about Best Gyros
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Home Fries$2.50
Full Home Fries$5.45
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Home Fries image

 

Gyro George

5690 Broadview Rd., Parma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Fries$2.99
HOMEFRIES
homade and prepared in house
More about Gyro George
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesey Home Fries$5.50
Home Fries$4.50
More about Milky Way

