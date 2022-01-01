Home fries in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve home fries
More about Gyro George
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland
|Home Fries
|$2.99
HOMEFRIES
homade and prepared in house
More about Best Gyros
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Home Fries
|$3.99
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Half Home Fries
|$2.50
|Full Home Fries
|$5.45
Gyro George
5690 Broadview Rd., Parma
|Home Fries
|$2.99
HOMEFRIES
homade and prepared in house