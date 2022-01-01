Rice bowls in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve rice bowls

Trifongo Rice Bowl image

 

Twisted Taino Restaurant

5633 Pearl Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Trifongo Rice Bowl$14.99
Mashed Plantains, Yuca, Bacon & Sweet Plantains stuffed w. Arroz Mamposteao’, Meat of Choice, Queso Blanco, Potato Stix, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Buttermilk Ranch, Cheddar Sauce, Avocado Based Jaramillo Sauce
More about Twisted Taino Restaurant
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice image

 

Barrio

2466 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
More about Barrio
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice image

TACOS

Barrio

503 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland

Avg 4 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
More about Barrio
La Fiesta image

 

La Fiesta

783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$10.00
Pick a protein to go with a Bed of rice, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese.
More about La Fiesta
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice image

 

Barrio

806 Literary Rd, Tremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
More about Barrio

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Nachos

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Tenders

Honey Chicken

Veggie Rolls

Crispy Chicken

Omelettes

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston