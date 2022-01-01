Rice bowls in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve rice bowls
Twisted Taino Restaurant
5633 Pearl Rd, Parma
|Trifongo Rice Bowl
|$14.99
Mashed Plantains, Yuca, Bacon & Sweet Plantains stuffed w. Arroz Mamposteao’, Meat of Choice, Queso Blanco, Potato Stix, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Buttermilk Ranch, Cheddar Sauce, Avocado Based Jaramillo Sauce
Barrio
2466 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice
|$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
La Fiesta
783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Pick a protein to go with a Bed of rice, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese.