Tuna sandwiches in
Dallas
/
Dallas
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Dallas restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
Avg 4.4
(1168 reviews)
• Tuna Sandwich
$6.75
Served with lettuce, tomato & Mayo. Prepared with dill pickles. Toasted or plain
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Savory Cityplace
2711 Haskell Avenue, Dallas
No reviews yet
Tuna Sandwich
$8.95
More about Savory Cityplace
