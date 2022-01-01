North Dallas Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in North Dallas

La Salsa Verde image

 

La Salsa Verde

14225 Coit Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AL PASTOR$1.79
TRIPITAS$1.89
QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA$9.99
More about La Salsa Verde
La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AL PASTOR$1.79
FAJIQUESO$2.15
TRIPITAS$1.89
More about La Salsa Verde
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill ***** image

TACOS

***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TEXAS BURRITO$14.00
Vegan fajita, guacamole, fries, vegan cheddar & mozzarella cheese, chorizo, pico de gallo, lettuce, and jalapeno sauce all rolled up in a flour tortilla. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
NUNOS AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER$10.00
Nunos American Cheeseburger- Soft & buttery brioche bun, QUARTER POUND BEYOND, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chopped onions & jalapenos, and mayo. Includes side sauce option. Add-ons and customizations available. Sides optional.
CAPTAIN KRUNCHWRAP$15.00
Krunchwrap filled with vegan fish & crab, serrano tartar sauce, pico de gallo, purple cabbage, and stone ground corn tostada. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
More about ***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Fajita Nachos$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Half Quesadillas Cancun$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Full Quesadillas Cancun$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Fernando's Midway
La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2728 Community Drive, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
More about La Salsa Verde

