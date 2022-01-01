North Dallas Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in North Dallas
La Salsa Verde
14225 Coit Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR
|$1.79
|TRIPITAS
|$1.89
|QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA
|$9.99
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR
|$1.79
|FAJIQUESO
|$2.15
|TRIPITAS
|$1.89
TACOS
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|TEXAS BURRITO
|$14.00
Vegan fajita, guacamole, fries, vegan cheddar & mozzarella cheese, chorizo, pico de gallo, lettuce, and jalapeno sauce all rolled up in a flour tortilla. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
|NUNOS AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER
|$10.00
Nunos American Cheeseburger- Soft & buttery brioche bun, QUARTER POUND BEYOND, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chopped onions & jalapenos, and mayo. Includes side sauce option. Add-ons and customizations available. Sides optional.
|CAPTAIN KRUNCHWRAP
|$15.00
Krunchwrap filled with vegan fish & crab, serrano tartar sauce, pico de gallo, purple cabbage, and stone ground corn tostada. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Popular items
|Full Fajita Nachos
|$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
|Half Quesadillas Cancun
|$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Full Quesadillas Cancun
|$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo