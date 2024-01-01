Mexican burgers in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve mexican burgers
Blue Bonnet Restaurant - 457 South Broadway
457 South Broadway, Denver
|Mexican Burger
|$15.50
Grilled burger smothered in beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered in pork green chili.
Jose O'Shea's - 385 Union Blvd Lakewood CO 80228
385 Union Boulevard, Lakewood
|*Mexican Burger
|$14.99
Grilled Ground Beef Patty wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and layered with Refried Beans, smothered in Grandma’s Hatch Green Chile and topped withmelted Cheese. Served with Lettuce,Tomato and Fries