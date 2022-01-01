Curry chicken in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve curry chicken
GB Fish & Chips #2 - Sloans Lake - 2175 Sheridan Boulevard
2175 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver
|CHICKEN CURRY PASTY
|$8.25
GB Fish & Chips #3- Park Hill - 5325 East Colfax Avenue
5325 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|CHICKEN CURRY PASTY
|$8.25
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Savory Spice Turmeric Curry Blend, spring mix, tomato, and English cucumber on White or Wheat baguette.
|Chicken Curry Tea Sandwich À La Carte
|$4.00
A tea room favorite using Denver local *Savory Spice* Turmeric Curry Blend.
|Curried Chicken Salad 8 oz.
|$8.00
Made with Savory Spice shop's Turmeric Curry Blend. Top salads, sandwiches or indulge in simple spoonfuls!
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Katsu Curry Rice Chicken
|$17.00
panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix,\tred pickled ginger
|Katsu Curry Ramen Chicken
|$17.00
panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix, red pickled ginger
GB Fish & Chips
1311 S Broadway, Denver
|CHICKEN CURRY PASTY MEAL
|$13.75
|CHICKEN CURRY PASTY
|$8.25
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Curry
|$17.00
Traditional dish of India and Nepal, carefully seasoned with an exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce. It is gluten free.
Yumcha
1520 16th St, Denver
|Chiang Mai Chicken Curry
|$14.00
Egg Noodles Two Ways, Mustard Greens (V)