Curry chicken in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve curry chicken

Consumer pic

 

GB Fish & Chips #2 - Sloans Lake - 2175 Sheridan Boulevard

2175 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CURRY PASTY$8.25
More about GB Fish & Chips #2 - Sloans Lake - 2175 Sheridan Boulevard
Consumer pic

 

GB Fish & Chips #3- Park Hill - 5325 East Colfax Avenue

5325 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CURRY PASTY$8.25
More about GB Fish & Chips #3- Park Hill - 5325 East Colfax Avenue
Item pic

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Savory Spice Turmeric Curry Blend, spring mix, tomato, and English cucumber on White or Wheat baguette.
Chicken Curry Tea Sandwich À La Carte$4.00
A tea room favorite using Denver local *Savory Spice* Turmeric Curry Blend.
Curried Chicken Salad 8 oz.$8.00
Made with Savory Spice shop's Turmeric Curry Blend. Top salads, sandwiches or indulge in simple spoonfuls!
More about Babe's Tea Room
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Curry Rice Chicken$17.00
panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix,\tred pickled ginger
Katsu Curry Ramen Chicken$17.00
panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix, red pickled ginger
More about TOKIO
Consumer pic

 

GB Fish & Chips

1311 S Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CURRY PASTY MEAL$13.75
CHICKEN CURRY PASTY$8.25
More about GB Fish & Chips
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$17.00
Traditional dish of India and Nepal, carefully seasoned with an exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce. It is gluten free.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Chiang Mai Chicken Curry image

 

Yumcha

1520 16th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chiang Mai Chicken Curry$14.00
Egg Noodles Two Ways, Mustard Greens (V)
More about Yumcha
Restaurant banner

 

Lunchboxx - 2669 Larimer St

2669 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Lunchboxx - 2669 Larimer St

