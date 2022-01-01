Caesar salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve caesar salad
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
Bistro Georgette
3200 Pecos St, Denver
|4. Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Fresh Romaine with crunchy Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar dressing. Served with a Grilled Lemon Wedge
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Caesar Salad Small
|$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Joy Hill
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|Arugula Caesar Salad (vegan dressing)
|$10.00
Arugula, blistered tomatoes, toasted almonds, blue corn foccacia croutons, grana padano, house-made nut-based caesar dressing. Dressings for takeout salads are served on the side.
Postino LoHi
2715 17th Street, Denver
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Crisp romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing and topped with fresh parmesan, croutons and anchovy fillet.
1906 Pearl St, Denver
|CAESAR SALAD
|$5.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap and Dough
1001 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$10.75
shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, caesar dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Kale & green leaf lettuce, Caesar dressing, herbed croutons, walnut parmesan. Not served with a side. Add grilled tofu, blackened tofu, BBQ seitan, buffalo seitan, or country fried seitan to your salad for 3.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Angelo's Taverna
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, croutons, roasted garlic-parmigiano dressing
Postino Broadway
145 North Broadway, Denver
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd Bldg IV, Denver
|Caesar Salad (V)
|$6.00
Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Redeemer Pizza
2705 Larimer ST., denver
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
shaved parmesan, croutons, romaine, sesame pecorino dressing
PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan and Caesar dressing.
Marco's Coal Fired
2129 Larimer Street, Denver
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
Junction Bar @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Caesar Salad (V)
|$6.00
Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Romaine & Local Baby Arugula Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, local baby arugula, sesame croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Caesar Salad
|$10.50
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons,
imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
Jax Fish House - Glendale
650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale
|JAX CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
Lou's Italian Catering
3357 Downing St, Denver
|Caesar Salad - Half Tray
|$35.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Anchovy Caesar Dressing - Feeds 10 ppl
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|Caesar Salad
|$5.49
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.