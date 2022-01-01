Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Menya #2 image

 

Menya #2

1590 Little Raven Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.50
More about Menya #2
Item pic

 

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Spicy tuna & shrimp spring roll$16.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, salad mix, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce)
*Chashu & shrimp spring roll$15.00
Chashu, shrimp tempura, salad mix, kimchi, cucumber, Serrano pepper, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce)
*Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura Roll$17.00
spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maine Shack

1535 Central St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2907 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Roll$10.00
Fried Shrimp, Bibb Lettuce, & Tartar Sauce on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
More about Maine Shack
Tora Noodle House image

 

Tora Noodle House

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.75
More about Tora Noodle House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2715 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware
More about Bamboo Sushi
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Temp Roll$9.00
More about TOKIO
8ba83ad5-b4b3-4bfe-a1ad-375b19221b12 image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Shrimp Tempura / Avocado / Cucumber / Lettuce / Eel Sauce
More about Mizu Izakaya
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver

2415 E. 2nd Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Roll$15.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver
Item pic

 

Motomaki

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
4. HH Shrimp Tempura ROLL$12.75
4. Shrimp Tempura ROLL$15.75
More about Motomaki

