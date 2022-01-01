Shrimp rolls in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|*Spicy tuna & shrimp spring roll
|$16.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, salad mix, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce)
|*Chashu & shrimp spring roll
|$15.00
Chashu, shrimp tempura, salad mix, kimchi, cucumber, Serrano pepper, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce)
|*Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$17.00
spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maine Shack
1535 Central St, Denver
|Shrimp Roll
|$10.00
Fried Shrimp, Bibb Lettuce, & Tartar Sauce on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2715 17th St, Denver
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp Tempura / Avocado / Cucumber / Lettuce / Eel Sauce
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver
2415 E. 2nd Avenue, Denver
|Shrimp Roll
|$15.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing