Tarts in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tarts
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|CHOCOLATE TART
|$8.00
salted caramel, hazelnut lace, smoked sea salt
|KEY LIME TART
|$8.00
sweet cream, candied coconut
Everyday Pizza - 2162 Larimer St
2162 Larimer St, Denver
|Cannoli Tart
|$10.00
almond orange ricotta, candied pistachios, powdered sugar
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver - Uptown
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Key Lime Tart
|$7.00
Graham Cracker Shell, Key Lime Curd, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Chantilly, with Fresh Mint
|Chocolate Caramel Tart
|$7.00
Chocolate Tart Shell filled with Chocolate Ganache & Caramel, topped with Caramel Chantilly & Caramelia Pearls
|Mixed Berry Tart
|$7.00
Vanilla Tart Shell with Raspberry Jam, Pastry Cream Whipped Cream and Mixed Berries
NOODLES
Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$8.00
Housemade Lemon Meringue Tart by our talented cook Andreas!
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
LoDough Bakery
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Bob Tart
|$5.00
Pie Dough, Filled with housemade jam, Strawberry icing
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Pop-Tart
|$3.00
peach pop tart topped with a sesame crumble.
Le French Denver
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|Mini Lemon Tart
|$4.50
|Mini Creme Brulee Tart
|$4.50
|Box of 12 tarts
|$40.00
Three Saints Denver - 1801 Wewatta Street
1801 Wewatta Street, Denver
|Warm Apple Tart
|$12.00
Membrillo, Kefir Ice Cream
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Whole Tart Cherry Pie
|$28.00
Tart cherry filling with a lattice crust.
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Strawberry Tart
|$14.14
rhubarb, mascarpone, basil
Jax Fish House - Glendale
650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale
|CHOCOLATE TART
|$8.00
warm salty caramel, hazelnut lace, smoked sea salt
|KEY LIME TART
|$7.00
sweet cream, candied coconut
Olive & Finch - Cherry Creek
3390 East 1st Avenue, Denver
|Strawberry Tart
|$6.50