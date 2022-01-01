Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve tarts

Wynkoop Brewing Co. image

 

Wynkoop

1634 18th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Tart$9.00
More about Wynkoop
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - LoDo

1539 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE TART$8.00
salted caramel, hazelnut lace, smoked sea salt
KEY LIME TART$8.00
sweet cream, candied coconut
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
Item pic

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
UFO Flan Tart$5.00
More about Hudson Hill
Main pic

 

Everyday Pizza - 2162 Larimer St

2162 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli Tart$10.00
almond orange ricotta, candied pistachios, powdered sugar
More about Everyday Pizza - 2162 Larimer St
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver - Uptown

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Tart$7.00
Graham Cracker Shell, Key Lime Curd, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Chantilly, with Fresh Mint
Chocolate Caramel Tart$7.00
Chocolate Tart Shell filled with Chocolate Ganache & Caramel, topped with Caramel Chantilly & Caramelia Pearls
Mixed Berry Tart$7.00
Vanilla Tart Shell with Raspberry Jam, Pastry Cream Whipped Cream and Mixed Berries
More about D Bar Denver - Uptown
Item pic

NOODLES

Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Meringue Tart$8.00
Housemade Lemon Meringue Tart by our talented cook Andreas!
More about Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

LoDough Bakery

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bob Tart$5.00
Pie Dough, Filled with housemade jam, Strawberry icing
More about LoDough Bakery
Item pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pop-Tart$3.00
peach pop tart topped with a sesame crumble.
More about La Fillette Bakery
Le French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Le French Denver

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Lemon Tart$4.50
Mini Creme Brulee Tart$4.50
Box of 12 tarts$40.00
More about Le French Denver
Banner pic

 

Three Saints Denver - 1801 Wewatta Street

1801 Wewatta Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Warm Apple Tart$12.00
Membrillo, Kefir Ice Cream
More about Three Saints Denver - 1801 Wewatta Street
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Tart Cherry Pie$28.00
Tart cherry filling with a lattice crust.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
Mercantile Dining and Provision image

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Tart$14.14
rhubarb, mascarpone, basil
More about Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
Item pic

 

Jax Fish House - Glendale

650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE TART$8.00
warm salty caramel, hazelnut lace, smoked sea salt
KEY LIME TART$7.00
sweet cream, candied coconut
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale
Banner pic

 

Olive & Finch - Cherry Creek

3390 East 1st Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Tart$6.50
More about Olive & Finch - Cherry Creek
Item pic

 

Voodoo Doughnut - Denver - Colfax

1520 E Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Go-Tart$3.50
Breakfast nostalgia but in doughnut form. Strawberry filling with vanilla frosting and poppin' sprinkles
More about Voodoo Doughnut - Denver - Colfax

