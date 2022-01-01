Fish and chips in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fish and chips
Wynkoop Brewing Co.
1634 18th St, Denver
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Fish and Chips
|$15.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod. Fries. Served with tartar sauce. Malt vinegar upon request.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Fish & Chips
|$14.25
Whole Pacific Cod fillets hand dipped in Beer Batter.
Blue Island Oyster Bar - Cherry Creek North
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips
|$24.00
Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Fish n' Chips
|$12.00
Beer battered cod, tartar, lemon & fries
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Fish n' Chips
|$16.00
Beer Battered Cod served with Fries, Cole Slaw, and Tarter Sauce.