Fish and chips in Denver

Denver restaurants that serve fish and chips

Wynkoop Brewing Co. image

 

Wynkoop Brewing Co.

1634 18th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
More about Wynkoop Brewing Co.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Fish and Chips image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips$15.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod. Fries. Served with tartar sauce. Malt vinegar upon request.
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
The Glenn image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$14.25
Whole Pacific Cod fillets hand dipped in Beer Batter.
More about The Glenn
Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips image

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar - Cherry Creek North

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips$24.00
Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar - Cherry Creek North
4b8bed1c-75e6-4926-afc1-679debcb9519 image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Fish n' Chips$12.00
Beer battered cod, tartar, lemon & fries
More about Denver Milk Market
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish n' Chips$16.00
Beer Battered Cod served with Fries, Cole Slaw, and Tarter Sauce.
More about Max Gill & Grill
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
Fish N Chips image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3 Kilts Tavern

1076 Ogden St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N Chips$15.00
Beer battered Cod, fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce
More about 3 Kilts Tavern

