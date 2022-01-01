Gnocchi in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve gnocchi

VERO image

 

VERO

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi al Telefono$16.00
Ricotta gnocchi, tomato sugo, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
More about VERO
Restaurant Olivia image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Restaurant Olivia

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Gnocchi$28.00
Lobster and coconut broth, black garlic, charred broccolini
More about Restaurant Olivia
Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Bolognese$14.00
Hand-Rolled Gnocchi, Traditional Meat Sauce, Parmesan, Basil
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
7. Potato Gnocchi image

 

Bistro Georgette

3200 Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
7. Potato Gnocchi$13.00
Soft Potato Gnocchi tossed in Basil Pesto with Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
More about Bistro Georgette
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$23.00
smoked mushrooms, kale stem and pepitas pesto, and parmesan
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi$17.95
Do we toss them with our classic ragu bolognese, simple marinara, a furious arrabiatta, or alfredo, or keep it simple with brown butter and herbs? You tell us!
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tony P's

2400 w. 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi$17.95
Ricotta and Potato Gnocchi ("en-yo-key") --made in house with love
More about Tony P's
Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ricotta Gnocchi$16.00
Truffle Mornay, Parmesan, Chive
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$14.00
butternut squash puree | brown butter | sage | kale | mushrooms | parmesan | microgreens
More about Watercourse Foods
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Fried Gnocchi$2.00
FAMILY Lobster Gnocchi$84.00
*SERVES 4-6* Sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula, potato gnocchi, with lobster-tomato sauce
Lobster Gnocchi$21.00
Sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula, potato gnocchi, with lobster-tomato sauce
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile Dining and Provision

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi$23.00
english peas, ricotta salata, candied seeds
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision

