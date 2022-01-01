Gnocchi in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve gnocchi
VERO
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Gnocchi al Telefono
|$16.00
Ricotta gnocchi, tomato sugo, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Restaurant Olivia
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$28.00
Lobster and coconut broth, black garlic, charred broccolini
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$14.00
Hand-Rolled Gnocchi, Traditional Meat Sauce, Parmesan, Basil
Bistro Georgette
3200 Pecos St, Denver
|7. Potato Gnocchi
|$13.00
Soft Potato Gnocchi tossed in Basil Pesto with Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Gnocchi
|$23.00
smoked mushrooms, kale stem and pepitas pesto, and parmesan
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Gnocchi
|$17.95
Do we toss them with our classic ragu bolognese, simple marinara, a furious arrabiatta, or alfredo, or keep it simple with brown butter and herbs? You tell us!
Tony P's
2400 w. 32nd Ave, Denver
|Gnocchi
|$17.95
Ricotta and Potato Gnocchi ("en-yo-key") --made in house with love
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$16.00
Truffle Mornay, Parmesan, Chive
FRENCH FRIES
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Gnocchi
|$14.00
butternut squash puree | brown butter | sage | kale | mushrooms | parmesan | microgreens
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Side Fried Gnocchi
|$2.00
|FAMILY Lobster Gnocchi
|$84.00
*SERVES 4-6* Sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula, potato gnocchi, with lobster-tomato sauce
|Lobster Gnocchi
|$21.00
Sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula, potato gnocchi, with lobster-tomato sauce