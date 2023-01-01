Tortellini in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tortellini
The Cherry Tomato
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Cheese Tortellini
|$16.95
Tri-colored tortellini filled with cheese. Choose red or white sauce or a combination of both.
Mici Italian Central Park - 2373 Central Park Boulevard
2373 Central Park Boulevard, Denver
|Tortellini Alla Miceli
|$15.99
Alfredo, Prosciutto, Green Peas, Cheese Tortellini, Side of Garlic Bread