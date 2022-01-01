Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve hummus

Nest at Nurture image

 

Nest at Nurture

2949 Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Za'atar Hummus$8.00
More about Nest at Nurture
2. Hummus and Pita image

 

Bistro Georgette

3200 Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
2. Hummus and Pita$8.00
Grilled Pita served with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Toasted Pine Nuts and Chives.
More about Bistro Georgette
Hummus image

 

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$4.99
Savory chickpea and tahini dip with pita bread
More about Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
a23de3a3-378b-440b-b1f6-2ab2183e6865 image

 

Just Be Kitchen - Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Light - Hummus (48 hour notice)
Cauliflower, Garlic, Lemon, House Veggies & Tortilla Chips.
VG, W30 Option, NFO
Contains Nuts
48 Hour Notice
More about Just Be Kitchen - Catering
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus and Pita$10.00
Marinated Feta, Olives, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke with Preserved Lemon & Olive Oil. Served with Pita bread, Carrots and Cucumber Slices.
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Trio$10.00
beet, roasted chili, and goat cheese hummus with pickled and roasted seasonal vegetables and house-made flatbread
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HUMMUS, BAGEL CHIPS, CRUDITE$8.50
A generous scoop of homemade hummus, served with homemade bagel chips and an assortment of fresh vegetables
SD Hummus$4.00
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Joy Hill

1229 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Hummus, cashew ricotta and pickled veg plate$12.00
Spicy Calabrian chili hummus, walnut ricotta and seasonal pickled vegetables. Served with blue corn focaccia
More about Joy Hill
Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$7.25
ground chickpea dip with lemon, olive oil, spices & red roasted peppers served with warm pita bread
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Garbanzo Hummus$10.00
Warm pita, crudités, stuffed grape leaves. GF Option, Vegan.
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
Item pic

PITAS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Vesper Lounge

233 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red Pepper Hummus$9.00
Chickpeas, garlic, tahini.
More about Vesper Lounge
Rosenberg's Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus 4oz$2.50
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
Item pic

 

Stem Ciders - RiNo

2811 Walnut Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$9.00
Sriracha pretzel bites, cucumber slices, crispy capers, paprika
More about Stem Ciders - RiNo
Banner pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus 8oz$5.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
Dimestore Delibar image

SANDWICHES

Dimestore Delibar

1575 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.6 (369 reviews)
Takeout
FAVA BEAN HUMMUS$8.00
Castelvetrano Olives and Housemade Pita
More about Dimestore Delibar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Happy Camper

3211 N Pecos, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boat Hummus$5.00
Hummus Plate$9.00
Olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie stix and pita.
More about Happy Camper
Item pic

 

Superfruit Republic

1776 Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HUMMUS TOAST$8.00
Slice of toasted multigrain bread topped with Hummus, locally grown alfalfa sprouts, and everything seasoning (sea salt, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, coriander, onion, garlic, paprika & chili pepper) w/slice of fresh lemon.
More about Superfruit Republic
Item pic

 

Esters Virginia Village

1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID'S HUMMUS & VEGGIES [V]$6.00
House-made Hummus, Pita Bread, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots
HUMMUS & PITA [V]$12.00
House Hummus, Garlic Pita, Feta, Greek Vegetables, Yogurt Vinaigrette, Paprika, Parsley *HUMMUS CONTAINS HONEY BUT IS OTHERWISE VEGAN*
More about Esters Virginia Village
The Pig & The Sprout image

 

The Pig & The Sprout

1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$12.00
Celery, cucumber, carrots, hummus, roasted red peppers & basil oil.
More about The Pig & The Sprout
Banner pic

 

Three Saints Denver

1801 Wewatta Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$9.00
More about Three Saints Denver
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Veggie Platter (serves 8)$25.00
Assortment of fresh cut vegetables, house made hummus and crackers. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Safta

3300 Brighton Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Hummus and Fries$8.00
Cauliflower Hummus$15.00
yemenite curry, onions
More about Safta
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Superfruit Republic

7483 E 29th Pl, Denver

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS TOAST$8.00
Slice of toasted multigrain bread topped with hummus, locally grown alfalfa sprouts, and everything seasoning (sea salt, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, coriander, onion, garlic, paprika & chili pepper) w/slice of fresh lemon.
More about Superfruit Republic
Item pic

 

Esters Oneida Park

2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID'S HUMMUS & VEGGIES [V]$6.00
House-made Hummus, Pita Bread, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots
HUMMUS & PITA [V]$12.00
House Hummus, Garlic Pita, Feta, Greek Vegetables, Yogurt Vinaigrette, Paprika, Parsley *HUMMUS CONTAINS HONEY BUT IS OTHERWISE VEGAN*
More about Esters Oneida Park
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasonal Hummus$10.00
fresh vegetables, pita bread
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
Restaurant banner

 

Sunnyside Supper Club

2915 W 44th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$8.00
Garbanzo beans mixed with garlic, tahini, lemon, olive oil, parsley,
cumin, salt, paprika served with our flat bread
More about Sunnyside Supper Club
Restaurant banner

 

Lunchboxx

2669 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus
Served with Pita
More about Lunchboxx

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

French Fries

Greek Salad

Chai Lattes

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Pork Ribs

Po Boy

Cheese Fries

Quiche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston