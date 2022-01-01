Hummus in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve hummus
Bistro Georgette
3200 Pecos St, Denver
|2. Hummus and Pita
|$8.00
Grilled Pita served with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Toasted Pine Nuts and Chives.
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Hummus
|$4.99
Savory chickpea and tahini dip with pita bread
Just Be Kitchen - Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Light - Hummus (48 hour notice)
Cauliflower, Garlic, Lemon, House Veggies & Tortilla Chips.
VG, W30 Option, NFO
Contains Nuts
48 Hour Notice
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Hummus and Pita
|$10.00
Marinated Feta, Olives, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke with Preserved Lemon & Olive Oil. Served with Pita bread, Carrots and Cucumber Slices.
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Hummus Trio
|$10.00
beet, roasted chili, and goat cheese hummus with pickled and roasted seasonal vegetables and house-made flatbread
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|HUMMUS, BAGEL CHIPS, CRUDITE
|$8.50
A generous scoop of homemade hummus, served with homemade bagel chips and an assortment of fresh vegetables
|SD Hummus
|$4.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Joy Hill
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|Spicy Hummus, cashew ricotta and pickled veg plate
|$12.00
Spicy Calabrian chili hummus, walnut ricotta and seasonal pickled vegetables. Served with blue corn focaccia
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Hummus
|$7.25
ground chickpea dip with lemon, olive oil, spices & red roasted peppers served with warm pita bread
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Green Garbanzo Hummus
|$10.00
Warm pita, crudités, stuffed grape leaves. GF Option, Vegan.
PITAS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Vesper Lounge
233 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Red Pepper Hummus
|$9.00
Chickpeas, garlic, tahini.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Hummus 4oz
|$2.50
Stem Ciders - RiNo
2811 Walnut Street, Denver
|Hummus
|$9.00
Sriracha pretzel bites, cucumber slices, crispy capers, paprika
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Dimestore Delibar
1575 Boulder St., Denver
|FAVA BEAN HUMMUS
|$8.00
Castelvetrano Olives and Housemade Pita
PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|Boat Hummus
|$5.00
|Hummus Plate
|$9.00
Olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie stix and pita.
Superfruit Republic
1776 Broadway, Denver
|HUMMUS TOAST
|$8.00
Slice of toasted multigrain bread topped with Hummus, locally grown alfalfa sprouts, and everything seasoning (sea salt, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, coriander, onion, garlic, paprika & chili pepper) w/slice of fresh lemon.
Esters Virginia Village
1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER
|KID'S HUMMUS & VEGGIES [V]
|$6.00
House-made Hummus, Pita Bread, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots
|HUMMUS & PITA [V]
|$12.00
House Hummus, Garlic Pita, Feta, Greek Vegetables, Yogurt Vinaigrette, Paprika, Parsley *HUMMUS CONTAINS HONEY BUT IS OTHERWISE VEGAN*
The Pig & The Sprout
1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|$12.00
Celery, cucumber, carrots, hummus, roasted red peppers & basil oil.
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Hummus & Veggie Platter (serves 8)
|$25.00
Assortment of fresh cut vegetables, house made hummus and crackers. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
Safta
3300 Brighton Boulevard, Denver
|Kids Hummus and Fries
|$8.00
|Cauliflower Hummus
|$15.00
yemenite curry, onions
SMOOTHIES
Superfruit Republic
7483 E 29th Pl, Denver
|HUMMUS TOAST
|$8.00
Slice of toasted multigrain bread topped with hummus, locally grown alfalfa sprouts, and everything seasoning (sea salt, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, coriander, onion, garlic, paprika & chili pepper) w/slice of fresh lemon.
Esters Oneida Park
2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER
|KID'S HUMMUS & VEGGIES [V]
|$6.00
House-made Hummus, Pita Bread, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots
|HUMMUS & PITA [V]
|$12.00
House Hummus, Garlic Pita, Feta, Greek Vegetables, Yogurt Vinaigrette, Paprika, Parsley *HUMMUS CONTAINS HONEY BUT IS OTHERWISE VEGAN*
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|Seasonal Hummus
|$10.00
fresh vegetables, pita bread
Sunnyside Supper Club
2915 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Hummus
|$8.00
Garbanzo beans mixed with garlic, tahini, lemon, olive oil, parsley,
cumin, salt, paprika served with our flat bread