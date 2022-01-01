Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

GQue - Lakewood

7085 W Alaska Drive, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Turkey Sandwich$10.49
More about GQue - Lakewood
The Smoked Turkey Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

il porcellino salumi

4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
House Smoked Turkey Breast, Peach Jam, Poblano Aioli, Pickled Tomatillos, Baby Romaine & Vinaigrette on Sourdough Toast
More about il porcellino salumi
Item pic

 

GQue - Lonetree

8433 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lonetree

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$10.49
More about GQue - Lonetree
Stoney's Uptown Joint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Uptown Joint

1035 e 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club$12.00
Sliced Turkey, Pesto, Bacon, Swiss, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Avocado on Toasted Bread
More about Stoney's Uptown Joint
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club Sandwich$12.00
shaved turkey breast, Irish shoulder bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon basil aioli, toasted challah
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
River Bear smoked turkey and bacon, grilled apples, brie, pickled shallots, and dijonnaise on house-made sourdough. Served with house-made potato chips.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
AJs Pit Bar B Q image

 

AJs Pit Bar B Q

2180 S Delaware, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
More about AJs Pit Bar B Q
TURKEY CLUB image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TURKEY CLUB$15.50
A Zaidy's favorite--made with swiss cheese and bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato, mayo, on toasted wheat
TURKEY SANDWICH$14.50
Fresh roasted turkey on choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2220 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Turkey Club$12.00
Turkey Avo Club$12.00
Turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, marble rye bread
Turkey Avo Club$12.00
Turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, marble rye bread
More about Cherry Cricket
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$10.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
More about Denver Milk Market
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$17.99
Triple Decker Sandwich! 3 slices of toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese and mayo. Served with a side.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$14.00
Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, Tender Belly Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Everything Bagel
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Roasted Turkey Club$13.75
River bear bacon, avocado, aioli, lettuce, tomato, seven grain toast
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
More about Ivy on 7th
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Breast Sandwich$13.95
6 oz Sliced Turkey on your choice of bread
Kid Turkey Sandwich
Turkey-Pastrami Sandwich$14.95
6 oz Turkey Pastrami from NYC
More about New York Deli News
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Piggin' Out Smokehouse

9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$13.75
More about Piggin' Out Smokehouse
Roast Turkey Sandwich image

 

Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Salsa verde, manchego, pickled onion, field greens
More about Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Breast Sandwich$15.00
Piled high with 1/3 pound of smoked Turkey and your choice of toppings. Try it Texas or Carolina Style...you can't go wrong
More about Post Oak BBQ
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Avo Club$12.00
turkey, bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, 7-grain bread
Turkey Avo Club$12.00
turkey, bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, 7-grain bread
More about Cherry Cricket
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile Dining and Provision

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
River Bear Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Pickles, Potato Sesame bun
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision
Item pic

 

Smok

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Smoked turkey breast slices, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, brioche bun and choice of side
More about Smok
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club (MAYO ON SIDE)$15.99
Triple decker of your choice of toasted bread w/ lettuce, tomato, bacon, and American cheese. Mayo and pickle will be served ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Hummus

Sweet Potato Fries

Vegetable Soup

Fried Rice

Stromboli

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston