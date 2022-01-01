Turkey clubs in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
GQue - Lakewood
7085 W Alaska Drive, Lakewood
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.99
SANDWICHES
il porcellino salumi
4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver
|The Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
House Smoked Turkey Breast, Peach Jam, Poblano Aioli, Pickled Tomatillos, Baby Romaine & Vinaigrette on Sourdough Toast
GQue - Lonetree
8433 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lonetree
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.49
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Uptown Joint
1035 e 17th Ave, Denver
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
Sliced Turkey, Pesto, Bacon, Swiss, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Avocado on Toasted Bread
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$12.00
shaved turkey breast, Irish shoulder bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon basil aioli, toasted challah
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
River Bear smoked turkey and bacon, grilled apples, brie, pickled shallots, and dijonnaise on house-made sourdough. Served with house-made potato chips.
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|TURKEY CLUB
|$15.50
A Zaidy's favorite--made with swiss cheese and bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato, mayo, on toasted wheat
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$14.50
Fresh roasted turkey on choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
Cherry Cricket
2220 Blake Street, Denver
|Spicy Turkey Club
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Turkey Club
|$17.99
Triple Decker Sandwich! 3 slices of toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese and mayo. Served with a side.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Turkey Club
|$14.00
Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, Tender Belly Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Everything Bagel
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|House Roasted Turkey Club
|$13.75
River bear bacon, avocado, aioli, lettuce, tomato, seven grain toast
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$13.95
6 oz Sliced Turkey on your choice of bread
|Kid Turkey Sandwich
|Turkey-Pastrami Sandwich
|$14.95
6 oz Turkey Pastrami from NYC
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Piggin' Out Smokehouse
9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.75
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Roast Turkey Sandwich
|$13.00
Salsa verde, manchego, pickled onion, field greens
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$15.00
Piled high with 1/3 pound of smoked Turkey and your choice of toppings. Try it Texas or Carolina Style...you can't go wrong
Cherry Cricket
2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver
|Turkey Avo Club
|$12.00
turkey, bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, 7-grain bread
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile Dining and Provision
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
River Bear Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Pickles, Potato Sesame bun
Smok
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked turkey breast slices, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, brioche bun and choice of side