Coconut soup in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve coconut soup
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Vegetable Coconut Soup
|$8.00
Mix vegetable loaded coconut curry soup with chickpeas and splashed with just the right amount of lime-y zing! This soup will become a new staple for vegans. (Gluten Free)
More about Spicy Basil - 1 Broadway B100
Spicy Basil - 1 Broadway B100
1 Broadway B100, Denver
|Chicken Coconut Soup
|$3.95
|Chicken Coconut soup
|$3.95
|Chicken Coconut soup
|$3.95
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Vegetable Coconut Soup
|$9.00
This perfectly delicious Edamame Salad with Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro, and other Indian spices. They are all on the World’s Healthiest Foods check it out. This is a vegan delight.
