Quiche lorraine in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve quiche lorraine

Little Finch - Blake St

1490 16th Street Mall, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lorraine Quiche$10.00
black forest ham, applewood bacon, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions
More about Little Finch - Blake St
La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche Lorraine - Whole$40.00
Ham, Leeks, and Gruyere Cheese. We suggest cutting into 8 slices.
(no substitutions)
*Whole Quiche Orders Typically Require 24hr. notice if not readily in stock at the time of purchase.*
Quiche Lorraine - Slice$6.00
Ham, Leeks, & Gruyere.
(no substitutions)
More about La Fillette Bakery
La Fillette Bakery

6217 East 14th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche Lorraine W/salad$8.00
Ham, Leeks, & Gruyere.
(no substitutions)
Quiche Lorraine - Whole$40.00
Ham, Leeks, and Gruyere Cheese. We suggest cutting into 8 slices.
(no substitutions)
*Whole Quiche Orders Typically Require 24hr. notice if not readily in stock at the time of purchase.*
More about La Fillette Bakery

