Quiche lorraine in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve quiche lorraine
Little Finch - Blake St
1490 16th Street Mall, Denver
|Lorraine Quiche
|$10.00
black forest ham, applewood bacon, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Quiche Lorraine - Whole
|$40.00
Ham, Leeks, and Gruyere Cheese. We suggest cutting into 8 slices.
(no substitutions)
*Whole Quiche Orders Typically Require 24hr. notice if not readily in stock at the time of purchase.*
|Quiche Lorraine - Slice
|$6.00
Ham, Leeks, & Gruyere.
(no substitutions)
La Fillette Bakery
6217 East 14th Avenue, Denver
|Quiche Lorraine W/salad
|$8.00
Ham, Leeks, & Gruyere.
(no substitutions)
