Shrimp tempura rolls in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Matsumotto Sushi & Grill
1975 West 120th Avenue, Westminster
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Shrimp tempura roll, 20% off Lunch special
|$12.00
Limited time 20% off lunch special, regular price $15, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, salad green, sweet soy sauce
|*Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$18.00
spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce
|Spicy tuna & shrimp tempura roll + free miso soup
|$18.00
spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce
Tora Noodle House - Milepost Zero
1601 19th Street, Denver
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.75
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
2715 17th St, Denver
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware