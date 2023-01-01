Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Matsumotto Sushi & Grill

1975 West 120th Avenue, Westminster

Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
More about Matsumotto Sushi & Grill
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

Shrimp tempura roll, 20% off Lunch special$12.00
Limited time 20% off lunch special, regular price $15, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, salad green, sweet soy sauce
*Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura Roll$18.00
spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce
Spicy tuna & shrimp tempura roll + free miso soup$18.00
spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Tora Noodle House - Milepost Zero

1601 19th Street, Denver

Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.75
More about Tora Noodle House - Milepost Zero
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi - LOHI

2715 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware
More about Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya - Restaurant & Sushi

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp Tempura / Avocado / Cucumber / Lettuce / Eel Sauce
More about Mizu Izakaya - Restaurant & Sushi

