Fajitas in Denver

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITAS$18.95
Marinated chicken, carne asada, or portobello mushrooms, sautéed with onions, zucchini, green and red peppers. Served with refried beans, queso fresco, rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
35ed48ba-2530-4d34-b07a-70aff2115200 image

 

Mezcal Denver

3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajitas$20.00
Seasoned and Sauteed peppers and onions with your choice of Grilled Steak, Chicken or Shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, black or duck fat refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso, guacamole and tortillas.
More about Mezcal Denver
Blue Bonnet Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Bonnet Restaurant

457 South Broadway, Denver

Avg 4 (2085 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajitas for Two
Grilled chicken or steak with juicy green peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and pi
More about Blue Bonnet Restaurant
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Plate$14.50
Sauteed veggies with choice of chicken or portobello, 3 flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, cheese, crema, and guacamole.
More about El Camino Community Tavern
Fajitas De La Casa image

 

Perdida

1066 S. Gaylord, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas De La Casa
pico, crema, queso asadero, guac, rice, beans, chile torreado
More about Perdida

