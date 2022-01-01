Fajitas in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fajitas
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|FAJITAS
|$18.95
Marinated chicken, carne asada, or portobello mushrooms, sautéed with onions, zucchini, green and red peppers. Served with refried beans, queso fresco, rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Mezcal Denver
3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER
|Fajitas
|$20.00
Seasoned and Sauteed peppers and onions with your choice of Grilled Steak, Chicken or Shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, black or duck fat refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso, guacamole and tortillas.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Bonnet Restaurant
457 South Broadway, Denver
|Fajitas for Two
Grilled chicken or steak with juicy green peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and pi
GRILL
El Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Fajita Plate
|$14.50
Sauteed veggies with choice of chicken or portobello, 3 flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, cheese, crema, and guacamole.