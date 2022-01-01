Octopus in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve octopus
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Octopus
|$23.00
garbanzo bean, shishitos, heart of palm, arugula oil, marble potatoes
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
French 75
717 17th St, Denver
|Octopus & Potato
|$24.00
Spanish octopus, haricots verts, potato, tomato, kimchi vinaigrette
Glo - 4450 West 38th Avenue
4450 West 38th Avenue, Denver
|BBRAISED OCTOPUS
|$18.00
Squid Ink Aioli, Banana Peppers, Lemon
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Spanish Octopus
|$19.50
Chorizo Vinaigrette, Crispy Potato
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Chargrilled Octopus
|$13.00
Arugula, tomatoes, olives, red onion, crispy gigante beans, spicy mayo. GF
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya - Restaurant & Sushi
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Tako (Octopus)
|$8.00