Octopus in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve octopus

The Bindery image

 

The Bindery

1817 Central Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus$23.00
garbanzo bean, shishitos, heart of palm, arugula oil, marble potatoes
More about The Bindery
Banner pic

 

RONIN LOWRY

7111 E Lowry Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
TAKO - OCTOPUS$9.00
TAKO - Octopus$9.00
More about RONIN LOWRY
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Octopus$3.50
Miso garlic butter, scallions
More about Foraged
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

French 75

717 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus & Potato$24.00
Spanish octopus, haricots verts, potato, tomato, kimchi vinaigrette
More about French 75
Sushi Ronin image

SUSHI

SUSHI RONIN

2930 Umatilla St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (830 reviews)
Takeout
TAKO - Octopus$9.00
More about SUSHI RONIN
Consumer pic

 

Glo - 4450 West 38th Avenue

4450 West 38th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBRAISED OCTOPUS$18.00
Squid Ink Aioli, Banana Peppers, Lemon
More about Glo - 4450 West 38th Avenue
Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spanish Octopus$19.50
Chorizo Vinaigrette, Crispy Potato
Spanish Octopus$19.50
Chorizo Vinaigrette, Crispy Potato
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chargrilled Octopus$13.00
Arugula, tomatoes, olives, red onion, crispy gigante beans, spicy mayo. GF
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
Mizu Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya - Restaurant & Sushi

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Tako (Octopus)$8.00
More about Mizu Izakaya - Restaurant & Sushi
Jax Fish House - Glendale image

 

Jax Fish House - Glendale

650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHARRED OCTOPUS$21.00
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale

