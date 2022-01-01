Pasta salad in Denver
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Pasta Salad
|$6.99
Italian Pasta Salad with Vegetables and Herb Oil (Vegan)
|Pasta Salad / Lb
|$6.99
Taste of Philly
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|Small Pasta Salad
|$1.89
1/4 pound
|Medium Pasta Salad
|$3.79
1/2 pound
|Large Pasta Salad
|$6.79
One FULL pound
Dimestore Delibar
1575 Boulder St., Denver
|PASTA SALAD
|$4.00
Orrechiette pasta, giardiniera, smoked aioli, fresh dill
Happy Camper
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|LoHi Pasta Salad
|$13.00
Kale, Roasted Corn, Cavatappi Pasta, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Feta, Tortilla Strips, & our Elote Dressing.
Piggin' Out Smokehouse
9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood
|Chipotle Pasta Salad
|$2.25
City O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Summer Pasta Salad
|$10.00
v nfo sfo | fusilli pasta, shaved asparagus, and heirloom cherry tomatoes tossed in a red pepper vinaigrette; topped with a vegan smoked paprika feta and scallions
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Pasta Salad
pesto & sun-dried tomato pasta salad