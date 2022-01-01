Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve pasta salad

Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad$6.99
Italian Pasta Salad with Vegetables and Herb Oil (Vegan)
Pasta Salad / Lb$6.99
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Pasta Salad$1.89
1/4 pound
Medium Pasta Salad$3.79
1/2 pound
Large Pasta Salad$6.79
One FULL pound
More about Taste of Philly
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Dimestore Delibar

1575 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.6 (369 reviews)
Takeout
PASTA SALAD$4.00
Orrechiette pasta, giardiniera, smoked aioli, fresh dill
More about Dimestore Delibar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Happy Camper

3211 N Pecos, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LoHi Pasta Salad$13.00
Kale, Roasted Corn, Cavatappi Pasta, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Feta, Tortilla Strips, & our Elote Dressing.
More about Happy Camper
Piggin' Out Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Piggin' Out Smokehouse

9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Pasta Salad$2.25
More about Piggin' Out Smokehouse
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

City O' City

206 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Pasta Salad$10.00
v nfo sfo | fusilli pasta, shaved asparagus, and heirloom cherry tomatoes tossed in a red pepper vinaigrette; topped with a vegan smoked paprika feta and scallions
More about City O' City
Item pic

SANDWICHES

OPEN

3242 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PESTO PASTA SALAD$5.00
More about OPEN
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

3920 Tennyson St, DENVER

Avg 4.9 (3358 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad
pesto & sun-dried tomato pasta salad
More about Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Leven Deli Co.

123 West 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PASTA SALAD (8oz)$6.00
More about Leven Deli Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Lunchboxx

2669 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad
More about Lunchboxx

