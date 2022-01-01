Des Moines pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Des Moines
More about Dough Co. Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dough Co. Pizza
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Create your own Pizza
Starts with our house-made red sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella, add toppings to create your own
|Create your Own Half/Half Pizza
Starts with our house-made red sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella, add toppings or choose from a specialty pizza for each half
|Margaret
Roma Tomato, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Extra Mozzarella
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|LG Taco
|$22.00
|LG Deluxe
|$24.40
|Breadsticks (5)
|$6.95
More about Dough Co. Catering
Dough Co. Catering
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Specialty Pizza Spread ($6/per person)
|$6.00
An assortment of our specialty pizzas. Simply choose which pizzas you would like to include as well as any additional sides, desserts and drinks. Select your number of attendees at the bottom to complete your order