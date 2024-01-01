Philly cheesesteaks in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
5705 Richards Valley Rd, Ellicott City
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.50
Ciabatta Roll, Sliced Ribeye, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aïoli
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
|$13.99
|Classic Philly Cheese Steak
|$14.99
Thin sliced steak, caramelized onion & peppers, and American cheese on a long roll. Served with French fries, cole slaw, and a pickle
|Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$12.99
Thinly sliced rib eye, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions in an egg roll wrapper. Served with house spicy sauce