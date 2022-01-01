Quesadillas in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve quesadillas
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.25
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Cheese & meat Quesadilla
|$8.99
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|41. Quesadilla
|$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Oaxacan Cheese, Rajas, Tomatilla Crema. Choice of: Brussels Sprouts, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp.