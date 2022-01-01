West University sandwich spots you'll love
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad
$13.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger Americana
$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
Popular items
Chicken Florentine
$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
The Houstonian
$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Caprese Panini
$9.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad
$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
Seasonal Harvest Salad
$12.50
Greens, delicata squash, Texas ruby red grapefruit, Texas goat cheese, red & golden beets, brussels sprouts, toasted sunflower seeds, fresh herb vinaigrette
Truffled Egg Salad
$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun