West University sandwich spots you'll love

Go
West University restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in West University

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad$13.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger Americana$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
More about Local Table
Sweet Paris image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Caprese Panini$9.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
More about Sweet Paris
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
Seasonal Harvest Salad$12.50
Greens, delicata squash, Texas ruby red grapefruit, Texas goat cheese, red & golden beets, brussels sprouts, toasted sunflower seeds, fresh herb vinaigrette
Truffled Egg Salad$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
More about Local Foods

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West University

Fajitas

Salmon

Tacos

Cookies

Quesadillas

Penne

Pecan Pies

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near West University to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston