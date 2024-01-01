Shrimp tacos in Jacksonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Shrimp Tacos$17.50
Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
The Local image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP TACOS$14.00
fried shrimp, avocado, pineapple salsa, sriracha aioli & cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips
More about The Local
Item pic

 

Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107

4591 Lakeside Dr, 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Del Mar Shrimp Taco$6.00
Blackened shrimp, avocado slices, avocado crema and shredded cabbage
More about Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center image

 

Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$5.50
grilled shrimp, topped with lettuce, cheese, pico, & chipotle mayo
Buffalo Shrimp Taco$5.50
grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico, cheese, buffalo ranch sauce & crunchy chips
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Shrimp Tacos$17.50
Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

