Shrimp tacos in Jacksonville

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$17.50
Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$14.00
fried shrimp, avocado, pineapple salsa, sriracha aioli & cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips
Hightide Burrito & Bar - 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
4591 Lakeside Dr, 107, Jacksonville
|Del Mar Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Blackened shrimp, avocado slices, avocado crema and shredded cabbage
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
grilled shrimp, topped with lettuce, cheese, pico, & chipotle mayo
|Buffalo Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico, cheese, buffalo ranch sauce & crunchy chips