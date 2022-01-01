Cornbread in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve cornbread
Jax Fish House - Kansas City
4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City
|SD BACON FAT CORNBREAD
|$7.00
maple whipped butter
Opal N Blues - 3202 e 27th
3202 e 27th, Kansas City
|Herb Honey Cornbread
|$1.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Side of Cornbread
|$2.00
a piece of our warm, scratch baked corn bread.
|Chili Special - 12 oz bowl with cornbread
|$12.00
smoked brisket, ground beef, red and black beans, our house made au jus, and a few other special ingredients. Topped with our juicy smoked burnt ends!
Third Street Social - Kansas City
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Cornbread
|$4.95