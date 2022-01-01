Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve cornbread

Item pic

 

Jax Fish House - Kansas City

4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
SD BACON FAT CORNBREAD$7.00
maple whipped butter
More about Jax Fish House - Kansas City
Main pic

 

Opal N Blues - 3202 e 27th

3202 e 27th, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Delivery
Herb Honey Cornbread$1.50
More about Opal N Blues - 3202 e 27th
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Cornbread$2.00
a piece of our warm, scratch baked corn bread.
Chili Special - 12 oz bowl with cornbread$12.00
smoked brisket, ground beef, red and black beans, our house made au jus, and a few other special ingredients. Topped with our juicy smoked burnt ends!
More about OurHouseKC
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social - Kansas City

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cornbread$4.95
More about Third Street Social - Kansas City
Cornbread image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Kitchen

13135 State Line Rd, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cornbread$4.25
More about Southern Kitchen

Map

Map

