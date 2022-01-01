Chorizo burritos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito
|$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
|Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito
|$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Chorizo Burrito
|$14.99
More about Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Chorizo-BURRITO
|$11.50
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito
|$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
|Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito
|$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.