Chorizo burritos in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
Graze Kitchen image

 

Graze Kitchen

7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
"Chorizo" Burrito$16.00
More about Graze Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Burrito$14.99
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Chorizo-BURRITO$11.50
More about Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin

